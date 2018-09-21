 
Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - September 21, 2018 


We’re covering stories from around the nation including a victory for safety for nuclear site workers; President Trump chastises Republicans for not securing border wall funding; and a predicted spike in population fuels concerns about the need for care.

Daily Newscasts

Dash Through Supermarket Helps Idaho Food Banks

In their Supermarket Dash event, Treasure Valley credit unions raised $4,000 for their local food pantries. (Salvation Army Nampa Corps)
In their Supermarket Dash event, Treasure Valley credit unions raised $4,000 for their local food pantries. (Salvation Army Nampa Corps)
September 21, 2018

BOISE, Idaho – With the holiday season a few months away and school back in session, food pantries are in need. This year, a group of Idaho credit unions stepped in to help with a race through the supermarket.

Hunger is a major issue in the Gem State. According to the Food Research and Action Center, more than one in ten Idaho households aren't always sure where their next meal is coming from.

That's why credit unions set up a "Supermarket Dash" to raise money and donate food to their local pantries. Amy Ellis, operations manager with Simplot Employees Credit Union in Caldwell, says it's a worthwhile reason to step out of the office.

"We can make loans and we try to, but for those that can't repay it – they just need help right now – this is how we try to help our communities," says Ellis.

Eight credit unions in the Treasure Valley raised more than $4,000 for local food pantries and also bought supplies based on pantries' wish lists. Ellis explains it's also an important time of year to donate because, as some types of outdoor seasonal work end, it puts a strain on family budgets.

Food banks typically see a jump in donations at the start of summer and around Thanksgiving and Christmas. That can leave their shelves bare during other parts of the year.

Margie Potter is development and public relations director with the Salvation Army in Nampa, one of the groups that received donations from the Supermarket Dash. She says her pantry got enough food for about a month and it's much appreciated.

Potter also encourages folks to help at their local food bank.

"The need knows no season, so even if you can't buy something to bring to the food pantry, just go to your local food pantry and volunteer your time,” says Potter. “Anytime of the year, it's always needed."

The Salvation Army in Nampa provides food boxes and also cooks and serves meals to local residents in need.

Eric Tegethoff, Public News Service - ID

 
