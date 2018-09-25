 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - September 25, 2018 


The list of accusers against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh continues to swell. Also on the Tuesday rundown: Hurricane Florence SNAPs North Carolina to attention on the importance of food benefits; plus a new report says young parents need better supports.

Daily Newscasts

Groups Want Washington to Go Further to Protect Murrelets

Only about 7,500 marbled murrelets remain in Washington state. (ALAN SCHMIERER/Flickr)
Only about 7,500 marbled murrelets remain in Washington state. (ALAN SCHMIERER/Flickr)
September 24, 2018

SEATTLE — Washington state is asking for public comments on seven alternatives for conserving marbled murrelets - seabirds that nest in the Northwest, including on state-owned lands. Conservation groups are urging greater protections for the endangered birds.

Proposed management plans set aside varying amounts of mature forests, which are critical for murrelet nesting. Shawn Cantrell, vice president for field conservation with Defenders of Wildlife, said the loss of nesting habitat is the biggest issue the birds face, especially on state lands. But, he said, the state's proposals don't address the problem well enough.

"Even the most robust strategy that they have still doesn't really stop the loss of all of the habitat,” Cantrell said. “Some of them are less bad than others."

The murrelet population has shrunk by more than 40 percent in the past 15 years to about 7,500 birds in the state. Cantrell said Defenders of Wildlife, the Washington Environmental Council and other groups want the state not only to preserve old-growth forests, but to encourage these habitats to grow over the next few decades.

Many in the logging community say their interests also have to be considered along with protections for these birds. Cantrell said he is convinced the needs of rural Washington can be balanced with preserving this endangered species.

"We're confident that there can be solutions that provide for those rural communities while also helping recover the murrelet,” he said. “It's not an either/or."

The Department of Natural Resources will hold four meetings in Western Washington in October on its long-term conservation strategy for the marbled murrelet. The public comment period for the revised draft Environmental Impact Statement on this plan is open through November 6.

Eric Tegethoff, Public News Service - WA

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2018