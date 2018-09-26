New Documentary Features Impact of Climate Change on NC

The Trans Alaskan Pipeline is one of the world's largest pipeline systems. The proposed Atlantic Coast Pipeline would run between West Virginia and North Carolina. (Twenty20)

PEMBROKE, N.C. – Evidence of climate change is all too real for eastern North Carolina residents confronting the monumental damage from Hurricane Florence.



And in the wake of the storm, efforts continue across the state to advance solar power, adapt to sea level rise and for some, to fight the proposed Atlantic Coast Pipeline.



They’re featured in a documentary series, "State of the Climate: Carolina Stories with Miles O'Brien."



Rev. Mac Legerton of Pembroke, co-founder of the Center for Community Action, North Carolina Creation Care Network, appears in the film.



"The Atlantic Coast Pipeline is being marketed as being helpful to our state of North Carolina,” Legerton points out. “In reality, the major purpose of this pipeline is to carry gas beyond North Carolina, to where it will be exported."



A public showing of “State of the Climate,” hosted by Clean Air Carolina, is this Thursday at the Motorco Music Hall in Durham.



Clean Air Carolina says it also will post the series on its website at a later date.



O'Brien is an award-winning journalist and science correspondent for the PBS News Hour.



He and his team traveled throughout North Carolina, interviewing community activists and experts in the area of climate change. Here's a brief excerpt:



"(O'Brien narration) 'Jason West is an environmental engineer at UNC Chapel Hill. His lab studies how climate change will affect air quality.' (Jason West) 'We think that climate change is expected to make air pollution worse and in the future.'"



Legerton says he and others are fighting the Atlantic Coast Pipeline because of the potential danger that transporting gas presents to their community, and because it doesn't fit with the nation's shift away from fossil fuels in the marketplace.



"I'm a landowner in Pembroke, where the pipeline is alleged to stop,” he relates. “This pipeline is not really being built for the benefit of our state, and some of our officials have acknowledged that the purpose of this pipeline is to export this gas."



Legerton maintains more needs to be done to confront sea level rise and increase the availability of cleaner energy in the state.



He adds the pipeline would also disturb ancestral land of the Lumbee Tribe, the largest Native American community east of the Mississippi River.

Stephanie Carson, Public News Service - NC