 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - September 27, 2018 


Dr. Christine Blasey Ford is scheduled to be first to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee this morning – next up Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. Also on the Thursday rundown: Montanans want natural gas companies to fix leaks; and we will take you to a community forest that provides an example of carbon fee’s potential.

Daily Newscasts

Poll: Most Montanans Want Natural Gas Companies to Fix Leaks

Last week, the Interior Department undid regulations that prevent methane flaring on drilling operations. (Tim Hurst/Flickr)
Last week, the Interior Department undid regulations that prevent methane flaring on drilling operations. (Tim Hurst/Flickr)
September 27, 2018

HELENA, Mont. – Montanans and other westerners overwhelmingly want oil and gas companies to stop operational gas leaks, according to a new poll.

That puts them at odds with recent moves by the Trump administration.

According to a Center for Western Priorities survey, 92 percent of Montana voters support requiring companies operating on public lands to detect and repair gas leaks in their equipment.

Last week, the Interior Department rolled back an Obama-era methane waste rule and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has proposed doing the same.

Rick Potts, interim executive director of Montana Conservation Voters, says this is troubling on many fronts, and could cost Montanans jobs.

"The oil and gas companies, in order to do these inspections and maintenance and repair of their oil and gas facilities, are going to require labor,” he points out. “And that means there's good-paying jobs in the oil and gas fields that are being eliminated by the rollback of these protective regulations and rules."

Potts says wasted methane at these operations is costing oil and gas companies in lost revenue and notes that methane is a powerful greenhouse gas that is harmful to the environment.

Montana Conservation Voters hosted an event with the Center for Western Priorities last week for the release of this report.

The survey also polled voters in Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico and Nevada and found 89 percent of people overall support waste prevention.

The Trump administration says the rules are burdensome, especially on small drilling operations.

Potts says western politicians are being asked more and more to share their views on conservation because of this topic's importance to voters. He adds that conservation is the thoughtful use of the country's natural resources.

"As citizens of the United States, we recognize that we need oil and gas, we need timber, we need copper, we need molybdenum, we need everything, all of the resources that come from the land, but we also need to maintain our quality of life and a healthy environment," he states.

The Center for Western Priorities survey "Winning the West" also explored westerners' views on public lands, energy development and outdoor recreation.

Eric Tegethoff, Public News Service - MT

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2018