 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - October 10, 2018 


Hurricane Michael expected to be a Category 4 when it strikes the Florida panhandle today. Also on the Wednesday rundown: Our series on addiction and crime continues – today, the cycle of addiction; and Catholic nuns bring a message of economic justice to Arizona.

Daily Newscasts

How Will Hurricane Michael Affect Florida's Red Tide Outbreak?

NOAA scientists say the number of cases where red-tide blooms and hurricanes have occurred simultaneously is small. (Pixabay)
NOAA scientists say the number of cases where red-tide blooms and hurricanes have occurred simultaneously is small. (Pixabay)
October 10, 2018

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida's red-tide bloom continues to be a drag on tourism, causing fish kills and inducing respiratory problems for beachgoers - and it's uncertain whether Hurricane Michael will help or make the problem worse.

Researchers at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration have said no past hurricane has managed to break up a red-tide outbreak, but the cases where blooms and hurricanes occur at the same time are rare.

David Hastings, a marine and chemistry professor at Eckerd College, said one possibility is that the storm could push the blooms farther out to sea. However, he added, the hurricane also could feed the red tide and exacerbate the problem by bringing more nutrients to the surface.

"The heavy rains that are associated with with storms like this will drain farms, agricultural areas, septic tanks, and make more nutrients go into the water," he said.

In 2004 and 2005, four hurricanes clobbered the state, and scientists suspect they triggered one of the worst red-tide outbreaks in Florida history, killing fish and shutting down beaches for more than a year.

The Florida red-tide organism, Karenia brevis, produces potent neurotoxins called brevetoxins that can affect the central nervous systems of many animals, causing them to die. Hastings said these organisms will grow more readily in warmer waters, so the warming climate is a definite concern.

"We need to try to understand more carefully the relationship between what's going on in our coastal areas and climate change," he said.

Hastings said the current red-tide bloom is among the worst in a decade, partly because it has lasted so long. Normally, a red tide begins in late summer or early fall and dissipates on its own in winter, around February or March.

NOAA info on red tide is online at oceanservice.noaa.gov.

Trimmel Gomes, Public News Service - FL

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2018