NC Council of Churches Opposes 6 Ballot Issues

Yard signs asking people to vote against the amendments are found across the state. (Schell Simpson/Protect the NC Constitution)

RALEIGH, N.C. – "Nix All Six" is the message on yard signs across North Carolina in reference to the six constitutional amendments on the November ballot.



While the amendments have their supporters, opponents have emerged, including civil rights groups and former state governors.



Joining their ranks are now several major church denominations in the state that are concerned about the impact on North Carolinians.



"This is a true erosion of the democratic principles of North Carolina,” states Jennifer Copeland, executive director of the N.C. Council of Churches. “It's been said before that the North Carolina constitution in many ways is stronger than the U.S. Constitution, so the need to tamper with it should be taken quite seriously. "



The proposed constitutional changes include a voter ID requirement, cap on the state income tax and two measures to shift more political power to the General Assembly and away from the governor.



Supporters say the amendments are needed for a variety of reasons, including to protect against voter fraud and ensure state growth.



Copeland says people of faith should take particular issue with the amendments, including the way they are worded on the ballot.



"All six of them are bad because of the undemocratic way that they're put before the people and the misleading way that they are described,” he states. “People of honor should not lie when they are given positions of power and privilege, so that's a reason to throw all six of them out. "



Copeland and others want to make sure people understand that to oppose the amendments, voters must select "against" on all six choices on the ballot.



The North Carolina Council of Churches is also part of the statewide effort against the amendments.



The drive is called By the People and includes veterans, teachers, government leaders and other concerned citizens groups such as NC Justice Center, Democracy North Carolina and the NAACP.

Stephanie Carson, Public News Service - NC