GOTV Efforts in Full Swing in MN

The Minnesota AFL-CIO and other advocates are conducting a statewide get-out-the-vote campaign (Galatas)

MINNEAPOLIS – If you haven't noticed an uptick in political ads blanketing the airwaves, not to mention yard signs sprouting up in your neighborhood, the 2018 mid-term election is just around the corner.



On Nov. 6, Minnesota voters will elect a new governor. And both of the state's U.S. Senate seats are on the ballot, along with some competitive U.S. House races, as well as seats on the state legislature.



Voting advocates, including Brad Lehto, secretary-treasurer of the Minnesota AFL-CIO, have launched canvassing efforts as a friendly reminder to encourage Minnesotans to perform their civic duty.



"Some folks are going to be just going up to the door and talking to union members and just having conversations with them, like, if they haven't voted yet that it's important to vote," he explains.



Early voting has been underway since Sept. 21. You can register to vote on election day if you have proof of residence, such as a valid Minnesota driver's license, learner's permit, or ID card, even if it's expired.



Vote411.org has more information on what races are taking place in your county, and polling locations.



If you run into problems casting your ballot, call 1-866-OUR-VOTE.



Lehto says virtually all of the conversations with residents on their front stoops have been friendly, and while there are some disagreements on how specific candidates might address challenges, certain issues stand out regardless of party affiliation.



"Whether it's us knocking, whether it's somebody else knocking, health care – not only access but also expense – that's the number one issue by far,” he states. “And it doesn't matter if you're Republican or Democrat."



Military personnel, their spouses and 18-and-above dependents living overseas can still cast ballots using the Federal Write-In Absentee Ballot.



Those can be accessed at overseasvotefoundation.org.

Eric Galatas, Public News Service - MN