Matching Experienced Workers with Open Jobs

Matching Experienced Workers with Open Jobs

Older workers can bring years of experience to a new job. (stevepb/pixabay)
November 8, 2018

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Older workers can bring years of experience to a new job, and a job fair this Friday in Manchester can help match them with potential employers.

New Hampshire has one of the lowest unemployment rates in the nation and demand for labor is high.

So, the New Hampshire Department of Employment Security has teamed up with AARP and the Department of Business and Economic Affairs to help job seekers 50 and older find new opportunities in the workforce.

According to Employment Security Commissioner George Copadis, there are many advantages to hiring older workers.

"They all have a very strong work ethic, they're reliable workers and they've got the knowledge base that employers are looking for with strong skills in the workforce as well," he points out.

Eighty employers are participating in the job fair being held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Friday at the Saint George Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 650 Hanover Street in Manchester.

Copadis adds that some older workers simply don't find the kind of fulfillment they want after they've left jobs and careers behind.

"They're not happy in retirement,” he explains. “They want to be back out in the workforce either in a part-time or full-time basis, and they can mentor some of the younger workers there so they gain additional skills in the company that they're working for."

The Experienced Worker Job Fair is the first event of its kind being held in New Hampshire.

And Copadis points out that, although the focus is on older, experienced workers, job seekers of all ages are welcome.

"It is open to the public as well, so anybody wishing to attend, anybody that's looking for a career opportunity, they're more than welcome to attend this job fair," he stresses.

Andrea Sears, Public News Service - NH

 
