"Give to the Max Day" Marks 10 Years in MN

More than 5,000 organizations benefit from Give to the Max Day each year in Minnesota. (Heather Pague/Pixabay)

ST. PAUL, Minn. — People from across the state, the country and the globe are expected to open their wallets tomorrow to help support a variety of Minnesota causes. "Give to the Max Day" begins at midnight, and for 24 hours, folks are encouraged to show their generosity and donate to nonprofit groups, charities and schools around the state.



It's the 10th anniversary of Give to the Max Day, and Executive Director of Give Minnesota Jake Blumberg said they expect to surpass more than 1 million individual donations, made to more than 10,000 organizations.



"That totaling more than $200 million has really made a huge difference from organizations throughout Minnesota,” Blumberg said. “Every county has both organizations and donors who participate every year. 'Give to the Max Day' is really special, and really unique in Minnesota."



Donations can be made online at GiveMN.org, where early giving started on November 1. There are about 2,000 groups registered for Give to the Max Day, although each year, donors give to thousands more nonprofits and schools.



Blumberg said Give to the Max Day showcases the incredible levels of civic engagement and just how much Minnesotans care about where they live.



"We're known as one of the leading voting states,” he said; “and with Give to the Max Day for the past 10 years, Minnesotans have shown that their generosity really is something to be known for and appreciated about this state, as well.”



In honor of its 10th anniversary, random prizes will be awarded every 10 minutes for donations. And Blumberg said 10 a.m. and 10 p.m will be "power hours," when the nonprofits can compete for a prize.



"And the organizations that raise the most during that hour, the top four organizations, will win prize grants running from $4,000 to $1,000, depending on the place that they are,” he said.



Give to the Max Day initially started as a day of giving to launch GiveMN.org.

Mary Kuhlman, Public News Service - MN