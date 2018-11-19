 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - November 11, 2018. 


More than 12-hundred missing in the California wildfires. Also on the Monday rundown: a pair of reports on gun violence in the nation; plus concerns that proposed Green-Card rules favor the wealthy.

Daily Newscasts

In the Midst of Holiday Stress, A Celebration of Family Caregivers

The Aging Disability Resource Center of Oregon is helpful for caregivers looking for time off from their duties. (Katarzyna Bialasiewicz/iStock)
The Aging Disability Resource Center of Oregon is helpful for caregivers looking for time off from their duties. (Katarzyna Bialasiewicz/iStock)
November 19, 2018

PORTLAND, Ore. — This month is National Family Caregivers Month, a celebration of the hard work caregivers do across the country.

In Oregon, there are nearly 470,000 unpaid caregivers providing what would amount to $5.7 billion in work each year. And 3-in-4 caregivers actually use money out of their own pockets to care for loved ones, spending nearly one-fifth of their income.

In addition to their regular duties, the holidays can be especially stressful for family caregivers. Ruby Haughton-Pitts, state director of AARP Oregon, said the holidays can make a caregiver's work doubly hard.

"If you think about going to work every day - full time, day-in, day-out - you look forward to the holidays and having time off. And sometimes for a caregiver there's no day off,” Haughton-Pitts said. “They're doing these things like bathing and preparing meals and making sure that people get their medications every single day of the year."

Haughton-Pitts pointed to the Aging Disability Resource Center of Oregon as a helpful local guide for people caring for a loved one. She praised the state for being one of the first to pass legislation requiring hospitals to offer training for family members so that they know how to care for someone after they're released.

Because the job is so intense, Haughton-Pitts noted that burnout is a reality for many caregivers. She said the Aging Disability Resource Center of Oregon and AARP's website offer "respite resources" so folks can take a break from their duties.

"Caregivers actually have to take care of themselves as well,” she said. “And so, there's an amount of self-care that's necessary in order to be a full-time caregiver."

Haughton-Pitts also said she wants to see the state pass paid family and medical leave so caregivers who are working have time off to care for their loved ones when needed.

Eric Tegethoff, Public News Service - OR

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2018