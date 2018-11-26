NC Charities Could See Record-Breaking "Giving Tuesday"

Giving Tuesday is projected to bring in a record-breaking $350 million from donors in 150 countries, based on analysis from Giving USA. (NC Child)

GOLDSBORO, N.C. — As Giving Tuesday approaches, a report from the North Carolina Secretary of State's office shows an almost $6 million increase in charitable gifts from 2017 to 2018, offering hope to local charities for this year's event.



Nonprofit group NC Child has shifted the focus from its own fundraising efforts to the needs in local communities. Fawn Pattison, communications director and senior campaign advisor with NC Child, explained.



"Our work is to build a strong North Carolina by building strong children, and that's not something that we can do alone,” Pattison said. “And what these organizations do for the kids in our communities really does have a lifelong impact."



She said NC Child's Giving Tuesday approach encourages donors to support child-focused charities across all 100 counties. Pattison pointed to the western part of the state in particular, where poverty has meant ongoing challenges for families and others devastated by recent floods.



Nearly two years after Hurricane Matthew left parts of Wayne County underwater, it was finally awarded disaster aid - shortly before this year's hurricane season. Patricia Beier, executive director of the Wayne Action Group for Economic Solvency, said grants and government support are helpful, but often slow-moving and restrictive.



"It was a county devastated by Hurricane Matthew two years ago and then again by Hurricane Florence this past September,” Beier explained. “And so, we were doing a lot to provide services for people who have experienced homelessness because of a storm, or who have lost their worldly goods, to be honest."



And almost half the children in Buncombe County live in households where family income doesn't cover basic expenses like food, housing, transportation and health costs. Giving Tuesday provides an opportunity for people anywhere to get involved, said Natasha Adwaters, executive director of the group Buncombe County Communities in Schools.



"And Giving Tuesday just provides another platform for us to be able to do that in a different way, and maybe engage folk that wouldn't ordinarily come by knowledge of us if they're not directly in our community, or directly impacted by the work that we're providing,” Adwaters said.



The North Carolina Secretary of State's Annual Report of Charitable Solicitation is available online at sosnc.gov and more information on Giving Tuesday is available at givingtuesday.org.

Antionette Kerr, Public News Service - NC