 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily News - December 6, 2018 


Family, friends and a nation bid goodbye to the 41st U.S. President. Also on the Thursday rundown: Concerns mount about Trump’s proposed "public charge" rule for green cards; and California lawmakers are poised to defend against federal environmental rollbacks.

Daily Newscasts

Business Support for Clean Energy Grows in NY

Cutting New York's greenhouse gas emissions 50 percent by 2030 is estimated to create up to 160,000 new jobs per year. (adage/pixabay)
Cutting New York's greenhouse gas emissions 50 percent by 2030 is estimated to create up to 160,000 new jobs per year. (adage/pixabay)
December 6, 2018

NEW YORK – Clean energy is good for the climate, good for the economy and good for business, according to a growing number of New York business leaders.

A bill known as the "Climate and Community Protection Act" would commit New York to 100 percent renewable energy by 2050.

It has passed the State Assembly three times, but never made it through the Senate.

But that may change in the coming session. And while business leaders and environmental groups don't always see eye-to-eye, Jon Powers, cofounder and president of the financial technology company CleanCapital, points out that as solar and wind power have become more affordable and reliable, more businesses are investing in clean energy technology.

"You've got major players requiring clean energy for their own operations, and folks like us who are working with folks all over the country – and also here in New York – to help develop these projects that, from an investor's standpoint, are really great, strong investments," he states.

According to recent reports, New York spends $50 billion a year bringing gas, oil and coal into the state. Powers says developing renewable energy would keep that money here.

Conor Bambrick, air and energy director at Environmental Advocates of New York, says passing the Climate and Community Protection Act would send a strong signal to businesses that the state is committed to transitioning to a clean energy economy.

"And businesses that are working in that area are going to know that New York is a safe place to invest, and that in turn is going to bring jobs and new innovation to New York," he states.

Bambrick says if passed, the bill would be the most aggressive climate and clean energy law in the country.

Powers adds that his experience serving as chief sustainability officer for the nation during the Obama administration showed that committing time and resources to meeting clean energy goals pays off.

"The players with the best strategies and the best plans get the most out of their economic opportunities for clean energy,” he points out. “And legislation like this can help to drive those positive changes we need to continue to grow the industry."

Reports indicate that cutting greenhouse gas emission in half by 2030 would create and estimated 145,000 to 160,000 new jobs per year in New York.

Andrea Sears, Public News Service - NY

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2018