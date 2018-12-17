 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - December 17, 2018 


Do GOP lawmakers have the votes to avoid a government shutdown? Also on the Monday rundown: groups laud Zinke’s departure, but worry about who’s next. Plus, a call for review of Veteran’s Administration dog research.

Daily Newscasts

Advocates: Farm Bill Avoids SNAP Cuts but Still Falls Short

The average SNAP benefit now equals $1.36 per meal. (photo: USDA)
The average SNAP benefit now equals $1.36 per meal. (photo: USDA)
December 17, 2018

NEW YORK – The Farm Bill passed by Congress last week did not include major cuts to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), but food security advocates say the bill falls short of meeting nutritional needs.

The House version of the Farm Bill had included new work requirements for SNAP benefits and would have redirected $1 billion to a job-training program, measures opponents said would have forced millions to lose benefits.

While those provisions were left out of the five-year authorization that won bipartisan approval, Joel Berg, CEO of the hunger relief organization Hunger Free America, doesn't think the final bill is cause for celebration.

"As long as there are 40 million Americans living in homes that can't afford enough food, far greater than before the start of the recession, I don't think it's a great victory that we did nothing to actually reduce hunger in America," he states.

Despite his disappointment, Berg is gratified that cuts were excluded from the bill and is calling on President Donald Trump to sign it.

Berg points out that, at current levels, the average SNAP benefit is just $1.36 per meal, too low to provide adequate nutrition.

"That level of food insecurity has devasting impacts on our country because hungry children don't learn, hungry seniors don't survive independently, and hungry workers can't work effectively," he stresses.

Berg adds that the United States is the only industrialized Western nation with such high levels of hunger.

With Democrats taking control of the House in the coming year, Berg hopes lawmakers will introduce measures that go beyond avoiding cuts to nutrition programs.

"Most immediately, we hope they pass a child nutrition reauthorization bill that actually makes all school meals and summer meals and after-school snacks universal regardless of family income," he stresses.

Berg says ending hunger in America will benefit everyone by reducing health care expenditures, helping children learn and improving worker productivity.

Andrea Sears, Public News Service - NY

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2018