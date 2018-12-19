Voters Demand Answers in NC Election-Fraud Case

A GOP operative is accused of paying self-described drug users in cash to illegally collect absentee ballots from voters in the 9th District. (@1laura/Twenty20)

BLADENBORO, N.C. - The election-fraud case that has held up certification of the U.S. House race between Republican Mark Harris and Democrat Dan McCready has voters calling for answers.



A town-hall meeting on Tuesday was sponsored by the North Carolina NAACP, Southern Coalition for Social Justice, the Alliance of North Carolina Black Elected Officials and Progress NC Action. Gerrick Brenner, executive director of Progress NC Action, said voters deserve to know what happened to the nearly 3,500 absentee ballots in Bladen and Robeson counties that were requested but not returned.



"It's clear we have employees who work for the Harris campaign who illegally collected absentee ballots," he said. "Did they alter them? Did they fill them out illegally? Did they trash them? It's still not entirely clear, and the people involved need to come forward and explain themselves."



There are allegations that a contractor working for Harris' campaign, Leslie McCrae Dowless, paid people to collect absentee ballots, which is illegal. In other cases, voters reportedly were told when they went to the polls on Election Day that they already had voted absentee. The ballots in question were disproportionately associated with minority voters.



More than 40 percent of the absentee ballots requested by African-Americans and more than 60 percent by American Indians never made it back to elections officials. For white voters, that figure was just 17 percent. Kim Pevia, a community organizer in Robeson County and member of the Lumbee Tribe in Robeson County, said she worries about how this will impact turnout in the future.



"Voter fraud and corruption in the election is not news to us here in Robeson County," she said. "Robeson County is actually rather notorious for it. These practices continue to contribute to voter apathy in our community and low voter turnout, especially in communities of color."



Harris holds a 905-vote lead over McCready, but the State Board of Elections has refused to certify the results. Harris issued a statement denying any personal wrongdoing and offering to cooperate with the investigations. The board has subpoenaed the Harris campaign for an evidentiary hearing on Jan. 11.

Antionette Kerr/Dallas Heltzell, Public News Service - NC