Trump Asylum Ban Could Go into Effect at Midnight

The ACLU estimates that tens of thousands of asylum seekers could be refused applications if the Trump administration's change to federal asylum policy goes into effect. (Kconnors/Morguefile)

SAN FRANCISCO - The Trump administration's ban on people seeking asylum - except at official ports of entry - could start at midnight tonight, unless a federal judge extends the injunction that has thus far prevented it from taking effect.



The case, East Bay Sanctuary Covenant vs. Trump, goes before a federal judge in San Francisco today. Attorney Lee Galernt, deputy director of the ACLU Immigrants' Rights Project, will argue that the law is clear on this matter.



"Congress has recognized for the past 40 years that people who are fleeing persecution will not always be able to make it to a port of entry, through no fault of their own," he said, "and it's explicitly stated that someone should be able to apply for asylum, regardless of where or how they do so."



In November, the judge put the new policy on hold for 30 days, a deadline that ends tonight. The ACLU believes that if the ban goes into effect, tens of thousands of migrants could be sent back into dangerous situations in their home countries. The administration argues that requiring people to apply at ports of entry will discourage them from attempting a perilous journey or desert crossing.



In the past, people simply could step over the border, approach a guard and ask for asylum. Galernt said he sees the new rule as a thinly veiled attempt to discourage migrants from seeking asylum in the United States.



"Right now, they are processing very few applications each day," he said, "making it seem as though the administration's real goal is simply to stop asylum seekers from Central America, not to channel them to ports."



The administration already has asked the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals to lift the injunction and was rejected. It now has appealed that request to the U.S. Supreme Court, with no indication when that ruling will come.



The case is online at aclu.org.

Suzanne Potter, Public News Service - CA