 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - December 21, 2018 


A U.S. House vote puts the nation on track for a partial government shutdown; Mattis calls it quits over Syria. Also on the Friday rundown: Are proposed SNAP rules an "end run" around Congress? And solar-power advocates press for rules to spur business growth in West Virginia.

Daily Newscasts

Portland Airport Workers Win Wage Raise

Gladys Hernandez, a passenger service assistant at Portland International Airport, says she has struggled to afford necessities while living on an hourly wage of $12. (SEIU Local 49)
Gladys Hernandez, a passenger service assistant at Portland International Airport, says she has struggled to afford necessities while living on an hourly wage of $12. (SEIU Local 49)
December 21, 2018

PORTLAND, Ore. – Portland International Airport workers have scored a major victory and will start receiving a minimum wage of $15 an hour starting in 2019.

The wage increase from $12 to $15 will go to passenger service assistants, who transport passengers through the airport. Workers have been calling for a wage increase and better conditions for years, and held a day of action in October, in tandem with airport workers around the globe.

Maggie Long is executive director of the Service Employees International Union – or SEIU – Local 49, which represents about 450 contracted PDX workers at different companies. She says these workers have struggled with poverty wages for years.

"To be seeing a $3 wage increase is just going to have a profound impact on people's lives,” says Long. “And so, very excited to see workers be able to move forward."

The wage increase brings PDX closer to other major U.S. airports. This year, San Francisco approved raising contract workers' minimum wage to $17 an hour, and the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey approved a $19 per-hour minimum wage for 40,000 workers at three airports that serve New York City.

Gladys Hernandez is a passenger service assistant at PDX and says this victory wouldn't have been possible without the union. Hernandez says making $12 an hour, she's had to make tough decisions between necessities like medicine and housing – and a $3 increase will make a big difference.

"I was speaking with my husband, 'We cannot pay the mortgage with $12 an hour!' But 15? Yes, and we still can pay electricity. We can pay all the bills," says Hernandez.

While hundreds of passenger service assistants will see a raise, Long says other workers, such as baggage handlers and aircraft cleaners, still are fighting for an increase.

"Airlines continue to make record profits and workers who help fuel those flights, clean those flights, keep the airports running, need to not be left behind," says Long.

Eric Tegethoff, Public News Service - OR

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2018