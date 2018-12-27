 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - December 27, 2018 


Stocks surge on Wall Street on reports of strong holiday sales. Also on the Thursday rundown: on the West Coast an effort to promote a pro-kid agenda for 2019; and we will tell you why regular exercise could be the key to “younger brains.”

Daily Newscasts

Sustainable Agriculture's Wins, Losses in Farm Bill

Wisconsin farmers should feel good about the new farm bill, according to one agricultural analyst. (Michael Pereckas/Flickr)
Wisconsin farmers should feel good about the new farm bill, according to one agricultural analyst. (Michael Pereckas/Flickr)
December 27, 2018

MADISON, Wis. – How did sustainable agriculture fare in the 2018 Farm Bill?

One analyst breaks down the wins and losses.

Margaret Krome, policy director for the Michael Fields Agricultural Institute, says the bill provides baseline funding for beginning farmers and local food programs. It also will support research into organic farming.

Krome says these are wins for Wisconsin farmers.

"Those are important for rural communities in the state and for the agriculture community in the state, “ she states. “Money for grazing, money for organic.

“Wisconsin is a state with a strong and growing organic agriculture sector, and that's important that we have that support."

Krome says the Conservation Stewardship Program will be retained, but with cuts.

It's the bill's largest working lands program and provides financial incentive and technical assistance for implementing conservation practices on farms.

Krome says the bill does not establish any meaningful limits for payments of federal subsidies and also allows a larger circle of family members, such as nieces and nephews, to receive payments.

She says this will lead to more consolidation, which will put stress on smaller farms and beginning farmers.

But Krome maintains this shouldn't overshadow other gains for farmers.

"It does offer loans for farmers,” she points out. “It increased some of the loan categories for farmers. It helps farmers be more diversified. It supports conservation.

“Those are all really important accomplishments and shouldn't be minimized."

Krome says this year's farm bill largely is a status quo bill in that it maintains a lot of the major programs of past bills.

The Michael Fields Agricultural Institute would have liked the bill to have included payment caps for subsidies and implement more creative solutions to improve crop insurance and stewardship programs.

But Krome says there is plenty for farmers to be pleased about in the long run.

Eric Tegethoff, Public News Service - WI

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2018