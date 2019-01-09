 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - January 9, 2019 


Trump delivers a national address to declare a crisis at the border, democrats call it fear mongering. Also, on our nationwide rundown: New York City to guarantee health care to all – including undocumented immigrants. Plus, the USDA says SNAP will be protected during government shutdown

Daily Newscasts

Chesapeake Bay More Polluted for First Time in Decade

Chesapeake Bay is in danger of increased pollution from rivers and streams. (mcfisher/Pixabay)
Chesapeake Bay is in danger of increased pollution from rivers and streams. (mcfisher/Pixabay)
January 8, 2019

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Chesapeake Bay became more polluted last year for the first time in a decade according to a new report from the Chesapeake Bay Foundation - and a majority of the pollution came from Pennsylvania.

The foundation's "State of the Bay Report" said extreme weather from climate change - including record rainfall in the summer - caused large amounts of dirty water to flow into the bay. In particular, increased pollution from farms and city streets drained into rivers and streams, especially the Susquehanna River.

According to Harry Campbell, Pennsylvania executive director for the foundation, more than half the state of Pennsylvania is part of the Chesapeake Bay watershed.

"It's all about Pennsylvania's rivers and streams and the lands that drain into them,” Campbell said. “And if we were to sustainably and successfully address this issue, we have to start at that source."

Campbell recommends cost-effective, green solutions such as planting more trees along city streets, rivers and streams. This would help absorb nitrogen and other pollutants from the air and runoff from the land. According to the state Department of Environmental Protection, Pennsylvania has 19,000 miles of polluted rivers and streams.

Campbell also advocated helping farmers so that less debris and pollutants from agricultural areas enter bodies of water. He said helping farmers adapt will likely cost the state resources beyond what is available in the farm bill.

"There is a need for additional logistical, technical and financial assistance to help get the plans that are necessary to keep soils and nutrients on the land instead of in the water,” he said.

Chesapeake Bay Foundation president William Baker applauded the Keystone State's efforts to improve the watershed.

"The Commonwealth is actually developing a good science-based plan as to how to move forward,” Baker said. “But there is simply no evidence that they have the political will to fund it."

Baker had some pointed words for the president.

"The Trump administration's anti-environmental policies must be stopped,” he said.

He urged the public to oppose the administration's denial of climate change and efforts to roll back environmental protections.

The foundation's State of the Bay Report is available at cbf.org.

Laura Rosbrow-Telem, Public News Service - PA

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2019