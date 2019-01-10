 
No progress in a reportedly stormy meeting between President Trump and congressional leaders. Also on the Thursday rundown: Trump pitches the wall today at the U.S.-Mexico border; and thyroid medication is among the most prescribed in the nation.

Retirees Needed to Train New Generation

There are 13,000 manufacturing jobs available in Connecticut. (Pexels/pixabay)
January 10, 2019

HARTFORD, Conn. – Manufacturing is booming in Connecticut and retirees with experience in a variety of fields are needed to become teachers or mentors for the students who will fill those jobs.

The growth of manufacturing jobs in the state is not only fueling demand for trained workers. There is also a shortage of instructors with hands on experience who can help prepare the next generation for new careers.

Nora Duncan, director of AARP Connecticut, says people who have retired or are thinking of retiring from the aerospace industry, engineering and other manufacturing careers are in demand.

"There are skilled CNC manufacturers, for instance, who have lots of experience in the field who are retiring and may be thinking about making a little extra money in retirement," she states.

AARP is cohosting a seminar on classroom teaching and mentoring opportunities on Jan. 22 from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Public Schools Administrative Offices in Wallingford.

Duncan says prior teaching experience and training are not required. Opportunities include professional mentoring and fulltime instructing.

"And Central Connecticut State University is launching an 'education basics for industry experts training program' that people can go into for three days if they want to look at the more intensive levels of instructing," she states.

AARP also is working with Goodwin College to offer reduced tuition toward a variety of degrees and certificates in fields, including manufacturing to encourage older workers to advance their skills.

Duncan says 13,000 jobs are available in manufacturing in Connecticut. Filling those jobs helps not only the individual workers, but the entire state.

"Connecticut's health is important to all of us, and this is a way for us to really act as an agent of change and move forward the Connecticut economy," she stresses.

More information is available on the events page of AARP's website.

Andrea Sears, Public News Service - CT

 
