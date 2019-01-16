 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - January 16, 2019 


A judge rules on a controversial citizenship question for the 2020 Census; some fishing communities expect to feel the effects of the government shutdown; and new climate concerns as Antarctic ice is melting faster than we thought.

Daily Newscasts

Gov't. Shutdown Means Early Checks for MN SNAP Recipients

State and county workers in Minnesota are working hard to make sure the state's 500,000 low-income people receive their February food stamp benefits early, despite a partial federal government shutdown.(minneapolismn.org)
State and county workers in Minnesota are working hard to make sure the state's 500,000 low-income people receive their February food stamp benefits early, despite a partial federal government shutdown.(minneapolismn.org)
January 15, 2019

ST. PAUL, Minn. — As the partial federal government shutdown drags on, the United States Department of Agriculture will pay February's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program funds starting in late January rather than on the regular schedule.

Colleen Moriarty, executive director with Hunger Solutions Minnesota, said the early payment should not be confused as supplemental money.

"The payment that people will receive in January is not an extra payment,” Moriarty said. “That's actually your February payment, and so that money is meant to be used in February."

According to Moriarty, state employees have been working round-the-clock to issue the advance SNAP benefits. About a half-million Minnesotans get help from SNAP with monthly benefits of about $134 for an individual, and $465 for a family of four.

Anyone with questions should contact the Minnesota Food HelpLine at 1-888-711-1151.

Moriarty said her organization also has reminded workers at Minnesota's food shelves to step up and help where possible.

"Try to be open longer hours, be responsive to any needs that people have,” she said. “So we just want to make sure we get it out into the hands of people who need it as quickly as we can."

Moriarty said the partial shutdown of the federal government may mean Minnesota workers who did not receive a paycheck last Friday also are accessing the state's food pantries, many for the first time.

"Well, we know for one thing that there are laid-off federal workers, so we know that there are more people who need assistance at the food-shelf level,” she said. “Even if - take the SNAP equation out - we want to make sure that they're served and they're served well."

Federal officials say there is enough funding to cover food stamp costs through February, but beyond that the stability of the program is unclear.

Roz Brown, Public News Service - MN

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2019