 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - January 17, 2019 


Speaker Pelosi sends a message to Trump – No State of the Union in Congress while shutdown continues. Also on the Thursday rundown: federal employees in Michigan to rally against the shutdown. Plus a Green New Deal in New York raises the bar for clean energy.

Daily Newscasts

Idaho Fishing Communities Could Be "Collateral" in Shutdown

The ongoing government shutdown is delaying a key permit needed to keep steelhead season open in Idaho. (Ryndon Ricks/Flickr)
The ongoing government shutdown is delaying a key permit needed to keep steelhead season open in Idaho. (Ryndon Ricks/Flickr)
January 16, 2019

RIGGINS, Idaho - Idaho communities that rely on steelhead fishing soon could feel pain from the government shutdown.

Last year, an expired federal permit for endangered steelhead threatened to close the entire season. However, anglers and environmental groups reached a deal last month to keep it open until March 15 while the Idaho Department of Fish and Game secured a new permit. Now, with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's fisheries workers in the region furloughed, that process has been delayed.

Riggins City Councilman Roy Akins, an outfitter, said Feb. 15 is the earliest he expects Idaho officials to have the permit.

"We just happen to become more collateral, another innocent bystander, another story that probably very few people will hear," he said, "and they're going to be potentially greatly affected by the outcome of the closure of the federal government."

Akins also is chairman of the Idaho River Community Alliance, which helped broker the agreement last month to open the season. He said many central Idaho communities rely on steelhead fishing in the winter. Steelhead have been in sharp decline in the Northwest, which is why NOAA's Sustainable Fisheries Division is tasked with permitting.

With the government closed for nearly four weeks, Akins said he doesn't expect NOAA to finish the permit by March 15, which would end the rest of the season. However, he said, it's important the job is done right.

"We can't rush it, but we need these guys back in the office immediately," he said. "We've been waiting for almost 10 years to receive this permit and now here we are again, in a situation out of our control, where we're just standing around waiting. And the permit's in an office with the lights off and nobody at work."

Last week, the Idaho Conservation League sent a letter to Gov. Brad Little, encouraging him to ask the Trump administration to take federal fisheries biologists off the "non-essential employees" list.

Eric Tegethoff, Public News Service - ID

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2019