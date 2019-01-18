Ten Women's Marches Planned Across Michigan Tomorrow

Hundreds of Women's Marches are set to take place worldwide on Sat., Jan, 19. (Brian A. Jackson/iStockphoto)

DETROIT – Women's marches will take place in ten Michigan cities tomorrow.



The third annual event began as a protest against administration policies on the day after President Donald Trump took office two years ago. The events in Adrian, Ann Arbor, Benton Harbor, Detroit, Douglas, East Lansing, Grand Rapids, Holland, Marquette and Traverse City are sister marches to a large event in the nation's capital.



Randy Block, with the Michigan Unitarian Universalist Social Justice Network, says he hopes Michigan will turn a corner now that Democratic women have been elected to the three top positions in the state executive branch: Governor, Attorney General and Secretary of State.



"So, that's a very powerful thing, that the top leaders in Michigan are all women and are, you know, working for social change," says Block.



Block adds even though the Legislature remains in Republican control, he hopes Governor Gretchen Whitmer will work to expand access to birth control and abortion, affirm LGBT rights, promote humane treatment of immigrants and reverse efforts to gut the minimum-wage law.



In Congress, Block says he'd like to see the government shutdown get resolved soon, because it's holding up important bills, including the reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act.



"It provides funding for emergency shelters, for counseling or for attorneys, assistance for victims of rape," says Block. “And it puts in place some protection for women who've been abused."



A number of Michiganders also are planning to board an overnight bus in Lansing tonight, to take part in the "main" Women's March in Washington, DC.

Suzanne Potter, Public News Service - MI