Women’s Marches in Reno, Carson City Tomorrow

The Women's March in January 2018 drew large crowds to Reno. (Matthew Fonken)

RENO, Nev. – Women's marches are set for tomorrow in Reno and Carson City, along with hundreds of other towns across the country – including a massive event in Washington, DC.



This is the third annual Women's March, which started in 2017 on the day after President Donald Trump's inauguration, an event that stands as the largest protest in American history. The so-called "blue wave" of 2018 swept record numbers of Democrats, many of them women, into political power in the Silver State.



So Matthew Fonken, a lead organizer of the Reno Women's March, says he expects big changes during the new legislative session, which starts February 4.



"There is so much we can accomplish with the new leadership down in Carson City,” says Fonken. “We're very excited to see what they bring, especially with a woman majority in the Legislature."



The Reno Women's March starts at 11 a.m. at the Reno Arch. The Carson City event starts at the Capitol Building at 2 p.m.



The Las Vegas Women's March was canceled due to "administrative problems," according to the organizers' Facebook page. But the group is still active and will sponsor an event to promote Medicare for All at the Clark County Library on February 9th.



Fonken says he'd like to see progress on reproductive rights, sex education and HIV-AIDS prevention, as well as on gun violence measures, such as universal background checks. But he says the big priority is the move toward universal health care.



"In 2017, we were able to pass the 'Medicaid for All' – and that was vetoed by our governor, Brian Sandoval, at the time,” says Fonken. “So, I think that there's an opportunity this time around for us to expand healthcare rights to the state of Nevada with the leadership that we have in place. "



March organizers say they're proud that in Congress, both of Nevada's senators and two of its four representatives are now Democratic women – lawmakers who have promised to thwart any further attempts to weaken the Affordable Care Act.

Suzanne Potter, Public News Service - NV