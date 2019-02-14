Kentucky Youths Rub Elbows with State Leaders

Some Kentucky youths are learning how to become involved in policy decisions that impact their future. (Kentucky Youth Advocates)

FRANKFORT, Ky. – Hundreds of Kentucky youths descended on Frankfort on Wednesday to talk to lawmakers about the importance of policies that create thriving communities, strong families and successful children.



Those are the key elements of the Blueprint for Kentucky's Children that were highlighted during Children's Advocacy Day at the Capitol.



As a youth ambassador with Kentucky Youth Advocates, high school junior Nellie Ellis was among those gathered for the event. She says she's grateful for her opportunities in her own life, and wants to help other youth unable to speak out.



"I grew up with an incredible family and obviously a great education, but I hear stories around me all the time of kids who are just hopeless in their situation,” she states. “And it's important for me to be able to relay these stories, because if I don't, these voices will never be heard."



Ellis says policies the Kentucky Youth Advocates are promoting include: addressing behavioral health needs of students; creating safe and healthy school environments; creating a family-focused response to juvenile justice and reducing the impact of parental incarceration on children.



Jessie Whitish, chief external affairs officer with Kentucky Youth Advocates, explains that young people need to feel confident that they can help shape policies that impact their lives now and down the road. She says lawmakers are listening.



"It's really a two-way street,” she states. “And providing as many opportunities as possible to do that is vital, not only for young people to feel empowered but also for the success of these policies that affect them."



Before meeting with lawmakers, youths joined parents, seniors, social workers and other community members for a rally.



Ellis contends that every little thing that can be done to support children matters.



"You don't have to schedule a meeting with your legislator, have a certain policy priority and know all the data behind it,” she states. “You don't have to be well versed in the world of politics or in the world of Frankfort to make a difference. "



Advocacy Day also celebrates those who have promoted issues important to Kentucky Kids. More than a dozen legislators, state leaders and youths were presented 2019 Champions for Children awards and 2019 Step Up for Kids awards.

Mary Kuhlman, Public News Service - KY