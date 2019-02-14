Online Dating Scams and Money Mules: Adding Insult to Injury

Research suggests there might be 1 million victims of online romance scams in the United States.

(athree23/Pixabay)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Having the wool pulled over your eyes by someone you love is one thing, but imagine unknowingly becoming an accomplice to crime.



Jessica Tharp, president and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Central Illinois, explains singles looking for a love connection online may fall prey to scammers who use affection to manipulate victims out of their money.



She says the scam victim may unknowingly become what's known as a money mule – a middleman receiving cash, or products purchased with stolen credit cards, and sending them on to the fraudster, who is typically out of the country.



"These victims eventually come into contact with money or products and are shipping them somewhere else,” she points out. “And because they've fallen in love, these fraudsters have very little risk that their victim is actually going to keep the money or steal the money, or keep the goods that they've received."



A new BBB report examining the problem reveals there might be 1 million such romance victims in the U.S. alone, and that some 20 to 30 percent of them were used as money mules last year.



According to the report, money mules may inadvertently become part of business e-mail hacks, fake check scams, credit card re-shipping and illegal drug transportation schemes.



Tharp says there are warning signs to watch for when dating online.



"If you're asked to open a bank account or more than one bank account, and give access to that account, that's a red flag,” she states. “If you're asked to receive packages and re-ship them, that's another red flag.



“Or if you're asked to pick up funds at a Western Union location and forward them somewhere else, major red flag. "



Tharp also suggests talking to family and friends about online dating choices, and to beware of anyone who wants to keep a relationship secret.



"They want these victims to eventually become exiled from their own family and friends, because they're telling them, 'That's not real, don't believe them,' and that goes against what the scam artists is trying to accomplish,” she explains. “So, they make sure that they stop hanging out with friends and family and keep them alone."



The report has several recommendations to address the problem, including increased prosecutions of romance fraudsters, more support groups to help victims, and additional training for law enforcement officials in the U.S. and other countries to recognize and fight romance fraud.

Mary Kuhlman, Public News Service - IL