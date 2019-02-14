Clean Water Groups Fight Proposed Potash Mine in Osceola County

Bullkill Marsh is about 200 yards from the proposed potash facility near Hersey in Evart Township, Osceola County. (Michigan Citizens for Water Conservation)

HERSEY, Mich. – The fight continues over a potash mining facility that broke ground in the fall near the Osceola County town of Hersey.



Recently, the Michigan Potash Company sent letters to hundreds of land owners, extending their leases unilaterally, claiming that a court challenge by an environmental group to the permit amounts to "force majeure," a legal term that normally is invoked to amend contracts in the wake of a natural disaster.



Kenneth Ford is a board member with the Michigan Citizens for Water Conservation, which filed the complaint last summer against the Department of Environmental Quality.



"We feel that they did not do due diligence in permitting this project,” says Ford, also a member of the Osceola County Planning Commission. “Among other things, they never reviewed the site where the plant is going to be built. It was OK'd from the office, and that's a DEQ spokesman's own words, at a hearing in Evart."



Potash is a salt that is used as a fertilizer. The mine would use 1.8 million gallons of fresh water per day and produce wastewater brine that would be reinjected underground.



Opponents say they're concerned the project would deplete and pollute the aquifer and run off into nearby Bullkill Marsh.



The Michigan Potash Company did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but in the past, it has said its facility complies with all laws, would not harm the environment and would create about 150 permanent jobs.



The DEQ says it will look into the matter.



Ford wants the local land owners to insist on concessions from the company before re-signing any leases.



"If they re-lease, it would be in their interest that there be no changes to the surface of their land,” he stresses. “That they would have guaranteed protection of their well water, they would have full insurance coverage of damage to property and environment, especially to water resources above and below ground."



A hearing before an administrative law judge could come by May.



Michigan Citizens for Water Conservation is asking the judge to throw out the permits, and wants Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration to require proper hydrological studies, should the project be reconsidered.

Suzanne Potter, Public News Service - MI