 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - February 21, 2019 


Signs that the Mueller Trump/Russia probe could wrap up in the next week. Also on our Thursday rundown: A death penalty repeal likely to pass in New England. Plus, cancer survivors rally for tougher smoking laws in Tennessee.

Daily Newscasts

Teacher Strikes Boost Ed Funding in WV, Other States

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice told striking teachers Tuesday that he wants a pay-raise bill that does not include any more than a pilot program for charter schools. (Dan Heyman)
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice told striking teachers Tuesday that he wants a pay-raise bill that does not include any more than a pilot program for charter schools. (Dan Heyman)
February 21, 2019

CHARLESTON, W. Va. – The wave of school strikes that started in West Virginia a year ago seems to be moving more funding into public education, nationally.

According to a report by the American Federation of Teachers, average K-12 funding stalled or fell between 2008 and last year.

Economist Sylvia Allegretto has studied the issue as co-chair of the Center on Wage and Employment Dynamics at the University of California-Berkeley.

She said average pay for teachers actually dropped slightly in that time, and now is nearly 20 percent below what similar college graduates make. She noted the states that followed West Virginia in having statewide strikes last year had some of the widest pay differentials.

"They have some of the worst pay gaps in the country," Allegretto said. "For instance, Arizona, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Colorado – all states that 'walked out' – have teacher pay gaps that are over 30 percent."

School employees across seven states and in Los Angeles walked off the job last year. Five of those strikes resulted in large increases in pay and public-school funding. Issues in two are still unsettled.

The AFT said employees in more than a dozen other, individual school districts have walked out, and that many of those cases also led to more money for schools. But the trend toward increases in public-education funding seems to be driven in part by improving state and local budgets.

Gov. Jim Justice confirmed that West Virginia is making school employees' pay and health insurance a bigger priority now that state revenue is finally rising after years of red ink.

"I think people should look at education as an economic driver, and we should genuinely invest in education," the governor said. "At the end of the day, nationally, we've slipped and slipped and slipped."

A two-day strike this week by West Virginia teachers and school employees looks likely to ensure that little of the state's additional education funding this year will go to private programs like charter schools.

Allegretto said that's also part of the national pattern for these labor actions, which tend to focus on a lot more than pay.

She listed a few examples: "Crumbling buildings, outdated books, class sizes that are too large, inadequate staffing and wraparound services. It's not just teacher pay. And one of the largest issues is the idea of publicly-funded charter schools."

Dan Heyman, Public News Service - WV

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2019