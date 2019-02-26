 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - February 26, 2019 


Former national security officials dispute Trump’s “National Emergency” claim for the wall. Also on the Tuesday rundown: Paid family leave could help adoptive families; and a groundbreaking bill would ban animal dissections in California classrooms.

Daily Newscasts

National Popular-Vote Bill in Maine Gaining Steam

Maine splits its four electoral votes: half go to the presidential candidate won the state overall, and the other half go to whoever won each congressional district. (mounsey/Pixabay)
Maine splits its four electoral votes: half go to the presidential candidate won the state overall, and the other half go to whoever won each congressional district. (mounsey/Pixabay)
February 25, 2019

AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine is the latest state to consider a national popular-vote bill. It would commit Maine's Electoral College votes to the candidate who wins the national popular vote, rather than the one who wins the state.

A public hearing will be held on Friday at the state Legislature's Joint Veterans and Legal Affairs Committee about the House and Senate versions of the bill. Maine Senate President Troy Jackson is the lead sponsor of the Senate version. While he and most of the bill's sponsors are Democrats, Jackson does not view this as a partisan issue.

"I got elected as an independent. I have been registered as a Republican before. I don't think people really care about the fact that the last two times that this happened, Republican presidents ended up winning through the Electoral College,” Jackson said. “I think it's still very upsetting when they start thinking that there's a rigged system out there, that their votes don't really count."

Maine has four electoral votes. Nationwide, 11 states and the District of Columbia have passed similar legislation, representing a total of 172 electoral votes. The process of assigning electoral votes in Maine will not change until similar laws are passed in enough states to reach at least 270 electoral votes - the number needed to win a presidential election.

Jackson said there could be a lot of deliberation after the public hearing.

"I don't think this is a slam dunk, even on the committee,” he said. “I think a lot of people probably understand or have heard of this, or whatever. But I think it might have to settle in."

Several popular-vote bills have been introduced in the Maine Legislature in the past 12 years, including in 2017, when it was killed in committee. But now, there's a Democratic governor and Democratic control of the Legislature for the first time since 2010, which may increase the chances of the bill going forward.

Laura Rosbrow-Telem, Public News Service - ME

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2019