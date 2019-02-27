 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - February 27, 2019 


All eyes are on Congress as former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen testifies in an open hearing today. Also on the Wednesday rundown: A congressional hearing on transgender military service; plus, a legislative effort to end child marriages in Utah.

Daily Newscasts

"Smart Justice" Bill Gets a Hearing

Criminal-justice advocates say discrimination based on a person's past criminal record extends punishment long after release. (@skywardkick/Twenty20)
Criminal-justice advocates say discrimination based on a person's past criminal record extends punishment long after release. (@skywardkick/Twenty20)
February 27, 2019

HARTFORD, Conn. - State legislators held a hearing Tuesday on a bill that would expand Connecticut's civil rights laws to prohibit discrimination based on a person's criminal history.

The General Assembly's Labor and Public Employees Committee heard testimony on House Bill 6921. The first bill of its kind in the country, it would prohibit discrimination based on a person's arrest or conviction record in employment, housing, public accommodations and a variety of other functions.

Anderson Curtis, a field organizer for the ACLU of Connecticut's Smart Justice campaign, said the stigma and rejection encountered by a person who's been arrested can make any brush with the law into a virtual life sentence.

"Even though they may be in the community," he said, "it is like they're still serving time because of the limited opportunity that they have to reclaim their lives."

Opponents may claim that those who have broken the law are untrustworthy, but Curtis pointed out that access to employment and housing are keys to preventing recidivism. Once people are released from incarceration, he said, they've met their obligation to the community and to the criminal-justice system.

"People living with a criminal record have completed their sentence, paid their debt to society, and they have earned the right to reintegrate into the community as full citizens," he said.

He said keeping people employed and housed benefits the entire state and increases public safety.

Curtis noted that ending discrimination against those with a criminal record also would be a step toward remedying the lingering impact of a criminal-justice system that disproportionately incarcerates African-American and Latino men.

"We rank fifth and seventh in those racial disparities," he said, "and those disparities are later reflected when we come back into the community, as we are limited in seeking access to employment and housing."

Smart Justice is about hope and dignity, Curtis said, not only for those formerly incarcerated but for their families and communities as well.

More information is online at acluct.org.

Andrea Sears, Public News Service - CT

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2019