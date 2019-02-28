 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - February 28, 2019 


Michael Cohen testifies under oath that his former boss, President Trump, was "a liar, con man" and more. Also on the Thursday rundown: We'll take you to a state where students continue to March for Their Lives. Plus, transitional housing relief for some hurricane survivors is about to come to an end.

Daily Newscasts

Message to NY Legislators: "Shift to Renewable Energy is Possible”

Offshore wind will be critical to meeting the goal of 70 percent renewable energy by 2030. (PTNorbert/pixabay)
Offshore wind will be critical to meeting the goal of 70 percent renewable energy by 2030. (PTNorbert/pixabay)
February 28, 2019

ALBANY, N. Y. – New York can meet its renewable-energy goals. That's the message clean-energy advocates are delivering to state lawmakers today.

The state's clean-energy standard calls for 50 percent renewable energy by 2030, and Gov. Andrew Cuomo wants to raise that to 70 percent.

At a policy briefing and breakfast for legislators in Albany this morning, the Alliance for Clean Energy New York presented a short program that lays out some of the steps necessary to get there.

Zack Dufresne, director of communications and membership services for the alliance, the drive to a clean-energy future already is in motion.

"One of the vessels that will get us there is offshore wind," Dufresne said. "It's going to provide a lot of load right near the zone where it's needed, and we think it's a crucial piece of getting us to 50 percent or 70 percent by 2030."

The governor also has called for more than doubling the goals for large-scale, land-based wind and solar resources.

New York is the only state in the country that does not have a legislatively mandated Renewable Portfolio Standard. Dufresne said this is one of the steps state lawmakers can take to ensure that energy goals are met.

"It's really important that we get these goals codified and put into law in New York state," he stressed. "That's really something we hope can happen now with the change in dynamic at the New York state Senate, and that we can get this pushed through."

He added that passing the Climate and Community Protection Act to address and mitigate the impacts of climate change would be another important step the Legislature could take.

Gov. Cuomo has proposed competing legislation in his budget bill, which he calls the Climate Leadership Act. Dufresne's group thinks now is the time to reconcile the two bills and move forward.

"We really just want to see the state come together, both legislators and executive, and make this a reality," he said.

Andrea Sears, Public News Service - NY

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2019