NC Post-Hurricane Transitional Housing Relief Ends Soon

FEMA has invested most of its Transitional Shelter and Assistance program dollars in New Hanover and Robeson counties. (FEMA)

WILMINGTON, N. C. – FEMA's Transitional Sheltering Assistance (TSA) program is still paying for hotel or motel rooms for some eligible survivors of Hurricane Florence - but that is soon coming to an end. The last day for assistance is Tues., March 12.



The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) activated the program at North Carolina's request, after the mid-September disaster declaration. The cost of the program to date is more than $5 million, with FEMA paying 75 percent and the state covering the rest.



John Mills, external affairs and media relations manager for FEMA, said most people who qualified for transitional shelter have found longer-term housing – but not all.



"Disaster survivors have been in hotels for four, five and in some cases, nearly six months," Mills explained. "About 200 households are still in hotels. Some are scheduled to check out this week; some may stay until the first part of March, but the Transitional Sheltering Assistance program does come to an end."



He noted anyone who hasn't made other housing arrangements can work with FEMA's Disaster Case Management staff. In addition, the state, some local nonprofits, long-term recovery groups and others are pitching in to help people find suitable housing before mid-March.



Almost 900 households have sheltered in participating hotels since the hurricane, and according to FEMA, more than two-thirds of them have found longer-term housing and moved on with their recovery.



But there are families across nine coastal counties who are still looking. Mills said the state has contracted with experienced emergency case managers who will work with them, even after the program officially comes to a close.



"This emergency sheltering comes to an end after 180 days, but we also work with charities, nonprofit and faith-based organizations to refer people to this additional assistance for those who have the greatest needs," he added.



The state's Department of Public Safety says more than 600 households are now in FEMA-provided travel trailers and mobile homes.



Antionette Kerr, Public News Service - NC