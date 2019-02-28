Indiana Students Continue to March for 'Their' Lives

Thousands of students crowded the Indiana Statehouse for the 2018 March for Our Lives Rally. (We LIVE, Inc.)

INDIANAPOLIS – Nearly a year after a massive national anti-gun violence event, students in Indiana are continuing their fight. A "March for Our Lives" rally will be held Sat., March 2, at noon at the Statehouse ,in support of pending state legislation to require background checks on all gun sales.



Thousands are expected, including students with the We LIVE Indy movement.



Brandon Warren said he helped form the student group in 2017, after the shooting death of a classmate. The acronym LIVE stands for Linked to Intercept Violence Everywhere.



"We're tired of losing lives, we're tired of having to go to vigils, we're tired of having to go to funerals as young people, so we want the legislators to hear from us," Warren said. "We're tired of hearing from their perspectives, and we also want the community to hear from us, as well."



Last year's March for Our Lives rally was held in conjunction with dozens around the United States in the wake of the Parkland massacre in Florida, where 17 people were shot and killed at a high school.



Legislation introduced this session – House Bill 2191 and Senate Bill 468 – would require background checks for all firearm sales in Indiana, but the bills have not been given a committee hearing.



Opponents argue that expanded background checks infringe on Second Amendment rights and are difficult to enforce. But Warren contends they're needed to prevent potentially dangerous people from accessing deadly weapons.



"Indiana itself sells guns at over 100 gun shows per year, and that can be from a private seller or within our streets, and no one has records of those guns," he countered. "That can be a strong first step towards decreasing the gun violence that's been taking place."



At the national level, the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday passed a resolution that would require universal background checks. However, the Bipartisan Background Checks Act of 2019 is not expected to pass in the Republican-controlled U.S. Senate.



Mary Kuhlman, Public News Service - IN