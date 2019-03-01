 
Intercollegiate Ethics Bowl Tackles Tough Social Issues

Hundreds of students and teams across the United States and Canada compete in 11 events as part of the Intercollegiate Ethics Bowl. (APPE)
March 1, 2019

BALTIMORE – It's an event that organizers hope many in Washington, D.C., can watch and learn from. But the ultimate goal of this weekend's Intercollegiate Ethics Bowl in Baltimore is to help train students before they enter the workforce on how to work through complex moral issues.

This year, 36 teams will face off, as part of the 2019 Annual Conference of the Association for Practical and Professional Ethics. The cases students will handle cover topics in business, journalism, medicine – and there's a focus on ageism.

Nancy Carr, associate state director of communications with AARP Maryland, says that's what prompted her organization to sponsor the Ethics Bowl.

"So, we're really encouraged that young people, these college students, are training to become ethical, thoughtful, deliberate decision-makers and future advocates," says Carr.

Students will have to balance objectives related to employment and educational opportunities, and examine representations of age in motion pictures.

The Intercollegiate Ethics Bowl National Competition begins 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Hyatt Regency Inner Harbor in Baltimore. It continues through Sunday.

One emphasis of the competition is on collegiality in the dialogue and debate – something Carr says she hopes to see more of from today's leaders.

"And so, it's in that spirit that we are encouraging a return to civilized, intelligent discourse about the many critical issues of the day," says Carr. “And you know, sometimes that seem to be lacking – you know, just down the road, in DC and other places."

Students will be judged on their ability to understand the facts of a case and articulate the ethical principles involved. They'll need to present an effective argument on how the case should be resolved, and respond effectively to challenges.

Trimmel Gomes, Public News Service - MD

 
