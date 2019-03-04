 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - March 4, 2019 


Sen. Rand Paul says he'll cast the fourth GOP vote to block President Trump’s “National Emergency” for his border wall. Also on our Monday rundown: Dreamers still being delayed. Plus, honoring the role of social workers across the nation.

Daily Newscasts

NM Ethics Commission Supporters: Public Trust at Stake

Ethics scandals, including a former New Mexico state senator's conviction on corruption charges, led 75 percent of state voters last November to approve creating an ethics commission. (gerait/Pixabay)
Ethics scandals, including a former New Mexico state senator's conviction on corruption charges, led 75 percent of state voters last November to approve creating an ethics commission. (gerait/Pixabay)
March 4, 2019

SANTA FE, N.M. — Advocates in favor of creating a New Mexico State Ethics Commission say voters' faith in the political process could be restored if state lawmakers pass House Bill 4 this year.

The bill would establish a commission with the power to investigate claims of wrongdoing against legislators, lobbyists, elected officials and state employees. Heather Ferguson, executive director at Common Cause New Mexico, said various corruption scandals involving high-profile state officials already led voters last November to overwhelmingly approve a constitutional amendment to create an ethics commission.

"The public's trust has eroded so much. And this is an opportunity for them to show the public that they want to hold their own accountable when they misbehave or they commit a violation or they behave unethically,” Ferguson said.

A competing bill to establish the commission, Senate Bill 619, has been criticized by Common Cause and other open-government advocates who say it would impose harsher penalties on whistleblowers than on those who commit ethics violations. Some lawmakers have also expressed concern that a public ethics process could become a platform for political attacks.

If passed and signed by the governor, House Bill 4 would establish operations and powers of the agency. Ferguson admits it won’t please everyone, but she said it would create greater transparency.

"A lot of times, the public can file a complaint, and then they just have no idea where it goes, and that's an issue,” she said. “They need to know that they file a complaint, and oh, now it's going to go through a process. Everybody can see it, it's behind a glass wall."

The seven-member commission would have subpoena power and the authority to investigate compliance with state laws on campaign fundraising, financial disclosures, lobbyist regulations and the conduct of government officials. The bill made it out of the House Appropriations Finance Committee and will be heard next on the House floor.

Roz Brown, Public News Service - NM

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2019