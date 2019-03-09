Feds Could Remove Wolves from Endangered Species List

A 2013 attempt to strip gray wolves of endangered species protections failed because of backlash from the public and scientists. (Brad Greenlee/Flickr)

SEATTLE - The U.S. Department of the Interior will roll out plans to remove Endangered Species Act protections for the gray wolf, acting Interior Secretary David Bernhardt has announced. Groups in the Northwest say that action would be premature.



Wolf numbers have made a big comeback since the species was listed as endangered in the 1970s, but the comeback wasn't spread evenly across the country. Wolves are just starting to make their way into the Pacific Northwest and still are rare west of the Cascades.



Attorney Kristen Boyles, in the Northwest office of Earthjustice, said wolves have made a miraculous recovery, but added that it doesn't mean they aren't imperiled anymore.



"It's good that they are recovering, it's good that there are more wolves than there used to be," she said. "But you can't stop the protections prematurely before you get there, or you simply send a species back into an imperiled phase."



If the species is delisted, management would revert to the states. There are more than 5,000 wolves across the lower 48 states, but they occupy a fraction of their historic range. Some livestock groups have pushed for delisting because they see wolves as a nuisance.



Boyles said wolves in some areas have done better than others, but they have been recovering only in small pockets.



"That isn't recovery," she said. "That's just wolves essentially living in sort of uncaged zoos, when we really need them to be across the landscape, to be part of the ecosystems that they need to be in."



The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service attempted to remove wolves from the Endangered Species list in 2013, but the agency backed down after opposition from the public and scientists.

Eric Tegethoff, Public News Service - WA