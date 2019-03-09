 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - March 8, 2019 


Trump’s former campaign chair sentenced to just under four years for financial fraud; a new push to restore net neutrality; and new research says U.S. ethanol policy has backfired, hurting the environment. Those stories and more in today's newscast.

Daily Newscasts

Missing, Murdered Indigenous Women Focus of SD Legislation

Homicide is the third-leading cause of death for Native American and indigenous Alaskan women ages 10-24, and the fifth-leading cause for women ages 25-34. (LorieShaull/Flickr)
Homicide is the third-leading cause of death for Native American and indigenous Alaskan women ages 10-24, and the fifth-leading cause for women ages 25-34. (LorieShaull/Flickr)
March 8, 2019

PIERRE, S.D. – Murder rates for Native American women in some U.S. counties can be 10 times higher than the national average for all races, and legislation at the State Capitol could help create a database to track the issue.

Rep. Tamara St. John is co-sponsoring Senate Bill 164. It directs state authorities to prepare guidelines for reporting and investigating cases of missing and murdered indigenous women.

She says incidents of violence and sex trafficking targeting Native American women have been ignored for decades.

"They are sisters, they're loved ones, they are somebody's daughter,” St. John stresses. “They are important. They are everything but non-important."

The bill also would mandate training programs for law enforcement on how to conduct investigations.

In 2016, the National Crime Information Center reported nearly 6,000 cases of missing Native American women and girls, but the U.S. Department of Justice was tracking only about 100 cases.

The South Dakota bill follows stalled federal legislation known as Savanna's Act. The bill is named for Savanna Greywind, who went missing in North Dakota in 2017.

St. John says the South Dakota legislation is critical because of a combination of factors – the Interstate 90 corridor, the state's multiple reservations, and so-called man camps around pipeline construction, often on or near reservations.

"We saw the big oil boom in North Dakota and some of those social impacts that come from those things,” she points out. “Although the economic boom is something that people love, the social impacts can be devastating."

Two-thirds of assaults or rapes against Native American women are committed by white and other non-Native American people, but prosecution is difficult because non-Native men can't be arrested or prosecuted by tribal authorities if the assault occurs on a reservation.

Tribal authorities say when sent to the FBI or other U.S. law enforcement, two-thirds of the reports aren't accepted for investigation.

Roz Brown, Public News Service - SD

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2019