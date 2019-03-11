 
Newscasts

PNS Daily News - March 11, 2019 


We’re covering stories from around the globe including: Americans among those killed in an Ethiopian plane crash; President Trump expected to ask again for border wall funding; former soldiers battle the White House over climate change.

Daily Newscasts

Sen. Bernie Sanders Thanks New Hampshire Supporters

Sen. Bernie Sanders made his first official 2020 campaign appearance in Concord on Sunday. (Kevin Bowe)
March 11, 2019

CONCORD, N.H. — An enthusiastic crowd battled a snowstorm to attend Sen. Bernie Sanders' rally in Concord on Sunday.

It was Sanders' first New Hampshire campaign stop since announcing his bid for the 2020 Democratic nomination for President almost three weeks ago. There, the Vermont senator acknowledged the 2016 Granite State voters for helping him propel his issues to national prominence.

"To the people of New Hampshire, let me say that you helped begin the political revolution in 2016,” Sanders said. “And with your help on this campaign, we are going to complete what we started here."

Sanders won the last Democratic primary in New Hampshire with just over 60 percent of the vote. The senator, who also campaigned in Keene yesterday, spoke before a packed audience at the Grappone Conference Center.

Sanders told the crowd that many of the issues he ran on in the last presidential campaign were seen as radical - but now are widely accepted in public polls.

"Raising the minimum wage to a living wage? Too radical! Guaranteeing health care to all people as a right? Too radical! Combating climate change? Too radical! 'Oh my God, can't do that!'" he said.

Sanders also received good news from Iowa on Saturday, where a Des Moines Register-CNN poll had him a close second behind former Vice President Joe Biden, who hasn't officially announced his 2020 candidacy. Biden polled at 27 percent. Sanders, at 25 percent, was the only other Democratic hopeful who got double-digit support in the poll.

Kevin Bowe, Public News Service - NH

 
