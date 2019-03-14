 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - March 14, 2019 


The U.S. follows the lead of other nations and grounds the 737 Max aircraft. Also on the Thursday rundown: We'll take you to a state that's a hot spot for clean-energy jobs. Plus, putting fighting hunger at the top of the to-do list.

Daily Newscasts

Companies Pledge to Hire More Applicants with Criminal Backgrounds

The overall incarceration rate in the United States is 700 inmates per 100,000 people, but in Texas it's nearly 900. The average cost of incarceration is $22,000 per inmate, per year. (Pixabay)
The overall incarceration rate in the United States is 700 inmates per 100,000 people, but in Texas it's nearly 900. The average cost of incarceration is $22,000 per inmate, per year. (Pixabay)
March 14, 2019

AUSTIN, Texas – Leading companies in the United States, and trade groups representing more than 60 percent of the U.S. workforce, have committed to change their recruiting practices and embrace people with criminal backgrounds, which includes nearly one in three American adults.

Johnny C. Taylor Jr., president and CEO of the Society for Human Resource Management, says employers now will be able to access a talent pool of some 650,000 people re-entering society each year.

"And the person who is recently returning to society, who wants to stay out of jail, out of prison, has an opportunity to become a productive, tax paying citizen,” Taylor states. “So it is a win, win, win."

Because people with jobs are far less likely to return to prison, Taylor says Texas taxpayers also won't have to pay incarceration costs, roughly $22,000 per year per inmate.

Some employers shy away from hiring people with criminal backgrounds because of concerns about increased liability costs and work-related crimes.

Taylor says he's hopeful that the pledge taken by IBM, Walmart, the National Restaurant Association, the National Retail Association and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce will convince more employers to give workers a second chance.

He adds that people who have served time are more likely to do whatever it takes to stay on the outside.

"All of the research tells us that the formerly incarcerated do not commit violent crimes, or more workplace-related crimes, than people who have no criminal background," Taylor stresses.

According to a recent poll, more than 80 percent of managers say the value that workers with criminal records add is as high or higher than workers without records.

The overall incarceration rate in the U.S. is 700 inmates per 100,000 people, but in Texas it's nearly 900.

In France, by comparison, just 100 people per 100,000 are incarcerated.

Eric Galatas, Public News Service - TX

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2019