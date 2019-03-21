 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - March 21, 2019 


The nation’s acting Defense Secretary is under investigation for promoting Boeing, his former employer. Also on the Thursday rundown: The Trump administration’s spending blueprint being called a “bully budget.” Plus, a call for the feds to protect consumers from abusive lenders.

Daily Newscasts

MI Voices Waiting to Be Heard on World Water Day

In recent years, Michiganders have gathered in the capital to advocate for clean drinking water on World Water Day. (Valerie Jean)
In recent years, Michiganders have gathered in the capital to advocate for clean drinking water on World Water Day. (Valerie Jean)
March 21, 2019

DETROIT – Michiganders plan to come out and show their support for the right to clean drinking water.

Friday marks the 26th annual World Water Day, highlighting the importance of clean drinking water across the globe.

Shannon Abbott, president of Grand Rapids Water Protectors and vice president of Michigan Citizens for Water Conservation, says a number of battles over water are going on across the state, including fights against chemical contamination and keeping water affordable.

Abbott notes that low-income communities and people of color face the brunt of these battles.

"Their voices, as many people as stay active and try to make their voices be heard, they're not taken seriously, unfortunately," she states.

Abbott says people in Flint still are dealing with the city’s water crisis from 2014, and that some people still don't have clean water.

Groups are holding an event at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History in Detroit on Friday starting at 4 p.m.

Advocates for clean water rallied in Lansing on Wednesday.

Abbott says Michigan residents, especially in the western part of the state, are dealing with industrial pollution and a contaminant known as PFAS, which can cause serious health effects.

"That's something that we should all be pressuring our lawmakers to act on – setting critical standards around chemical contamination and what companies are able to work with and around in those standards as well," she states.

The theme for this year's World Water Day is "leaving no one behind" to draw attention to water issues for refugees.

Michigan has accepted some of the highest numbers of refugees in the nation in recent years.

Eric Tegethoff, Public News Service - MI

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2019