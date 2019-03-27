 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - March 27, 2019 


Promises a public version of the Trump Russia report to be available in weeks. Also, on the Wednesday rundown: groups in Nevada and across the nation oppose the administrations plans to gut the Affordable Care Act. Plus, the first NW Utility to commit to a clean grid.

Daily Newscasts

Study: Poverty, Location Factors In Arizona Student Literacy

A study of Arizona third graders finds that students who live in poverty or attend rural schools face the biggest obstacle to attaining age-appropriate literacy. (smgu3/Twenty20)
A study of Arizona third graders finds that students who live in poverty or attend rural schools face the biggest obstacle to attaining age-appropriate literacy. (smgu3/Twenty20)
March 26, 2019

PHOENIX — A study of literacy programs for Arizona third-graders found that children who live in poverty or attend rural schools are at a disadvantage in learning to read.

The report evaluated how effective reading instruction programs were for third-grade students based on a number of key metrics derived from AzMERIT, Arizona's statewide learning assessment test. Study author Robert Vagi is a researcher at the University of Minnesota; he said economic and geographic factors play a significant role in a student's ability to achieve age-appropriate literacy.

"What we did find was that these school contextual factors - school-level poverty, district-level poverty within our schools, or rural schools - those were all significantly related to student achievement,” Vagi said.

Vagi said he studied data from 953 Arizona schools generated from core reading programs and universal screening tools. The study, mandated by the Arizona Legislature, examined schools' use of core literacy programs, the effects of universal screening tools and the impact factors in individual schools and districts - such as poverty, minority status or locations - have on third-grade reading skills.

Vagi said the study found the location of the school had the greatest impact on literacy.

"Even after we account for poverty, rural schools still were performing at a lower level,” he said. “I think what that shows is that rural communities face unique challenges. I think it is certainly worth diverting resources and energy into understanding how we can best serve students in those communities."

Vagi added that he believes the report will give educators and lawmakers the information they need to improve literacy among Arizona students.

"These are things that are happening very specifically in Arizona schools that provide policy makers, decision makers, stakeholders at every level to really take a look at these issues specifically as it relates to Arizona kids,” he said.

The report was produced jointly by the Arizona Department of Education and Read On Arizona.

Mark Richardson, Public News Service - AZ

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2019