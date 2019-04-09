Idahoans Can Celebrate Week of the Young Child with Home Activities

The Week of the Young Child has been celebrated since 1971. (Idaho AEYC)

BOISE, Idaho — Cities across Idaho are recognizing the Week of the Young Child, which highlights the importance of early learning.



Along with a statewide proclamation from Gov. Little, more than a dozen Gem State cities have issued or plan to issue proclamations on the Week of the Young Child and the importance of providing early learning opportunities. Each day of the week has a different theme, and Brandi Nyhof, outreach coordinator with the Idaho Association for the Education of Young Children, said parents can celebrate each of them at home, starting with Music Monday.



"One really fun activity you can do at home is make your own musical instrument,” Nyhof suggested. “You can create a really simple shaker just by putting dried beans between two paper plates and then stapling the plates together, or you can even take an old medicine pill bottle and put those dried beans in there."



Other themes include Tasty Tuesday, Working Together Wednesday, Artsy Thursday and Family Friday. Nyhof said every theme provides an educational opportunity and a chance for families to have fun doing an activity together.



The National Association for the Education of Young Children established the Week of the Young Child in 1971.



The Idaho Association for the Education of Young Children also is celebrating the Week of the Young Child at the Idaho Botanical Garden in Boise on April 20. The event will have activities for children from birth to 8 years old. Nyhof said there will also be a scavenger hunt and if kids find all the items, they get to take home a free book.



"We just want you to go home and read that book together and read to your children 20 minutes a day. And they'll really develop that extra vocabulary that is so important when they hit kindergarten,” she said.



Nyhof noted there will be vendors at the event with resources for parents, such as literacy programs, summer camps and child-care options.

Eric Tegethoff, Public News Service - ID