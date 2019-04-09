 
Some call it a purge as Trump orders the firing of the Secret Service director. And ahead on our rundown: A rare strain of E. coli confirmed in several states. Plus, motorists warned to watch for bears on highways.

Should Sodas, Sugary Drinks Get Taxed More?

Children and teens now consume 17% of their calories from added sugars, nearly half of which come from drinks alone, according to the American Heart Association and Academy of Pediatrics. (igorovsyannykov/Pixabay)
Children and teens now consume 17% of their calories from added sugars, nearly half of which come from drinks alone, according to the American Heart Association and Academy of Pediatrics. (igorovsyannykov/Pixabay)
April 8, 2019

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The American Heart Association and the American Academy of Pediatrics are endorsing regulations and additional taxes aimed at reducing kids' consumption of sugary drinks.

According to health officials, sugary drinks are the largest source of added sugar, which is strongly linked to chronic illnesses such as metabolic syndrome, high blood pressure, obesity and diabetes. Dr. Federico Asch, a cardiologist and board member of the Heart Association's Greater Washington chapter, said the policy statement aims to help people understand how sugary drinks can impact their future health status.

"It's really to try to address this problem at multiple, different levels: to bring awareness to the community, to bring awareness to parents, to make children aware of what is it they are drinking and how that impacts their diet and their life,” Asch said.

He said the public health policy aims to empower families by educating kids and adults on how to avoid being influenced by marketing campaigns and by encouraging restaurants to default to healthier choices on kids' menus, such as water and milk.

The American Beverage Association, which includes manufacturers of sugary drinks, disagree with the groups' position. The association said they're working to cut the amount of beverage calories consumed by 20 percent by 2025.

Research in the journal "Science" found sugary beverages with high-fructose corn syrup fed colon tumors in mice, while a separate study at Harvard University linked sweetened drink consumption to higher risks of heart disease. Asch said he hopes to see swift changes in restaurants.

"When a family goes to a restaurant, they should never see there as the default choice a soda or juice that is unhealthy,” he said. “If they still want to go for a sugary drink, they can always order that, but that should not be the default choice for families."

Asch said cities such as Berkeley and Philadelphia have seen a significant reduction in sugary-drink consumption due to similar policies, and taxation could help support federal nutrition-assistance programs for families.

Trimmel Gomes, Public News Service - MD

 
