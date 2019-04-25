 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - April 25, 2019 


Multiple sources say Deutsche Bank has begun turning over President Trump's financial documents to New York's A.G. Also on our Thursday rundown: A report on a Catholic hospital that offered contraception for decades, until the Bishop found out. Plus, an oil company loses a round in efforts to frack off the California coast.

Daily Newscasts

Michigan Mom Shares Stresses of Child Care Affordability

Hannah Gilliam is featured in a Michigan League for Public Policy video about the importance of access to affordable child care. (MLPP)
Hannah Gilliam is featured in a Michigan League for Public Policy video about the importance of access to affordable child care. (MLPP)
April 25, 2019

LANSING, Mich. – Affordable, quality child care helps parents stay in the workforce and earn money to provide for their families.

But for some Michigan families, it's a difficult balance to achieve.

When Hannah Gilliam of Grand Rapids had her first child at a young age, she says she couldn't afford the higher standard of child care she wanted.

Now, she’s a mother of five, and says her family makes sacrifices to ensure that her three youngest are getting quality care.

"Even with achieving higher education, and even with finding stable employment where they pay you a living wage, I'm still struggling with the same issues that I did as an 18-year-old mom, which is affordability," Gilliam states.

State lawmakers are considering proposals in the budget that could help more families afford child care, including increasing the state's very low eligibility threshold for child care assistance.

Such an investment could help an estimated 2,000 families.

Another proposal would increase payments for child care providers to help hire and retain qualified staff and ensure facilities meet health and safety requirements.

The average cost for infant care in Michigan is $10,000 a year. However, minimum-wage workers earn just $19,000 a year.

Gilliam says the financial stress of paying for quality care can prevent her from being the parent she wants to be.

"We literally suffer sometimes to just meet our basic needs, making sure that there's enough food in the house for our family, making sure that our transportation is up to par,” she relates. “It's a struggle to make sure that we can make that payment for our three youngest children to be in care."

Gilliam notes she's seen differences in economic and educational opportunities for families and children of color.

"We're the only African-American family to be in the day care that we chose for years, years – and so there was a lack of diversity,” she says. “Those barriers affect some cultures and races more than others."

Gilliam and another West Michigan mom share their stories in videos released by the Michigan League for Public Policy, focused on the importance of state efforts to improve access to child care and affordability.

Mary Schuermann Kuhlman, Public News Service - MI

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2019