 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - April 26, 2019 


Former V.P. Joe Biden launches his presidential campaign, warning that Trump is "a danger to the nation's character." Also on our Friday rundown: Six 2020 Dems to speak at a weekend forum in Vegas. Plus, thousands of Navajo homes get electricity for the first time.

Daily Newscasts

Families Join Gov. Inslee for Signing of Wrongful-Death Reform

A 2015 bridge collapse took the lives of Rhonda Ellis' son, daughter-in-law and grandson, pictured here. (Photo courtesy of Ellis)
A 2015 bridge collapse took the lives of Rhonda Ellis' son, daughter-in-law and grandson, pictured here. (Photo courtesy of Ellis)
April 26, 2019

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Gov. Jay Inslee signs a bill today to ensure that parents of adult children get justice in wrongful-death cases. He'll be joined by families who have fought for this change for years.

Senate Bill 5163 passed in the Legislature this month. It will allow parents of people 18 and older to sue accountable parties for the negligent deaths of their children.

Rhonda Ellis, who lost her son, daughter-in-law and grandson when a bridge collapsed in 2015, says families came together and worked through grief, year after year, to get this law passed.

"We worked so hard,” says Ellis. “We stood together. We supported each other. We didn't leave each other's sides. We took texts in the middle of the night. We all cried together. We have all been a huge team, and in that, I really believe the bill passed because we stood with it and we were persistent."

The law also ensures parents living outside Washington have the right to sue for the wrongful death of an adult child killed in the state.

Groups representing city and county governments opposed to the bill said they would have to pay most of the damages, even if they were found "1% liable" in a case.

Deanna Hogue lost her 19-year-old son, who was crushed in an auger at a summer job in 2014. The company he worked for pleaded guilty in a criminal case, but the Hogues couldn't file a wrongful-death suit because their son wasn't financially dependent on them.

She says a Washington man who recently lost his son has thanked her for this new law.

"His 19-year-old son was negligently killed, and I already feel like it's benefiting parents who can now hold people accountable for the death of their child," says Hogue.

Ellis hopes no more families experience tragedy, but she's happy to know they can now seek justice.

"If there is somebody who faces what I faced and everyone else has faced, they will have a voice and in their grief, they will be heard instead of silenced,” says Ellis.

The Washington State Association for Justice has led the charge to get this law passed for years in Olympia. The group's president, Ann Rosato, says it rights a "horrible wrong" and that the state "will no longer discriminate against families who suffer the ultimate loss."

Disclosure: Washington State Association for Justice contributes to our fund for reporting on Consumer Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Eric Tegethoff, Public News Service - WA

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2019