AARP Idaho Seeks Nominees for Prestigious Volunteer Award

BOISE, Idaho – AARP Idaho is looking for outstanding volunteers who make a difference in their communities.



The nomination process is opening soon for the 2019 Andrus Award for Community Service, which recognizes someone age 50 and older for his or her efforts to make Idaho better.



Pamela Root, senior operations manager for AARP Idaho, says nominees should fulfill AARP founder Ethel Percy Andrus' vision for the organization.



"A society in which all people live with dignity and purpose,” Root states. “And so, if the volunteers are supporting an organization in volunteer service that are enhancing the quality of life for all and they're a champion of positive social change, that's what we're looking for."



Folks can nominate someone for the award between Wednesday and July 15 at AARP Idaho's website.



The nominee doesn't have to be a volunteer for the organization but does have to work on a volunteer basis. Also, a nominee must currently live in Idaho. Married couples and domestic partners are eligible, but not teams.



Root says AARP has about 400 volunteers working throughout the state on free tax preparation, driver safety programs, fraud prevention and more. She says they make the organization run and notes that volunteers have a good time along the way, too.



"So not only that but, in working with our volunteers, I see the friendships and the connections that are made and it's such a positive experience," Root points out.



The winner of the award will be announced this fall and honored at a ceremony in Boise.

Eric Tegethoff, Public News Service - ID