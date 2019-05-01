 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - May 1, 2019 


Mueller expressed in writing his concerns that William Barr was not capturing the substance of his investigation. Also on the Wednesday rundown: Denver to host an open forum on the New Green Deal. Plus, Arizona considers a ban on hunting contests.

Daily Newscasts

NC Communities Grappling with Floods, Racial Disparities in Water Quality

The cost of damage from flooding, storm surges and high winds in North Carolina's coastal communities has skyrocketed in the past five years. (Adobe Stock)
The cost of damage from flooding, storm surges and high winds in North Carolina's coastal communities has skyrocketed in the past five years. (Adobe Stock)
April 30, 2019

DURHAM, N.C. — A new report finds increased flooding from climate change and racial disparities in water quality are some of the most urgent environmental issues facing North Carolina communities in the coming decade. Data from the report shows the cost of damage from flooding, storm surges and high winds to North Carolina's coastal communities has skyrocketed in the past five years.

Julie DeMeester studies floodplains and storm resiliency. She said state and local governments now are focusing on climate-change resiliency by buying out vulnerable, flood-prone land and buffering coastlines to lessen the impact of severe storms.

"And we can start to use satellite imagery to look at what has flooded repeatedly. And once you see what has flooded repeatedly, you can go in and say what's vulnerable,” DeMeester said. “What I like to go in thinking about is where can we do the best protection and restoration work to try and help communities that might experience flooding in the future."

The report also found that people of color in North Carolina, particularly black and Native American residents, are dying at younger ages compared with white residents. Disparities in water quality is emerging as a key contributor to health declines in these communities.

Jackie MacDonald Gibson is a professor in the department of environmental science at the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill. Her research has shown that some black communities in North Carolina were historically excluded from the municipal water supply, and remain so today. She said it's a hidden problem.

"People who have a connection to a well-run, regulated municipal water supply can be ensured that their water supply is being tested for lead,” MacDonald Gibson said. “We've been looking at contributions to chronic conditions or acute illnesses like really bad acute gastrointestinal illnesses. I've been looking at the influence on children's blood lead."

MacDonald Gibson said residents of historically excluded communities often use water from private wells. This means their water supply is not being monitored for lead and other contaminants known to cause health problems.

Nadia Ramlagan, Public News Service - NC

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2019