Feds Propose to Remove Protections for Endangered Gray Wolves

California has large swaths of suitable gray wolf habitat, but only one known wolf pack, known as the Lassen pack. (deborahcat/iStockphoto)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The Trump administration wants to strip gray wolves of their Endangered Species Act protections in the lower 48 states - and the public comment period ends in two weeks.



The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service by law is supposed to hold at least one public hearing, but has not done so, so environmental groups are holding their own community hearing, with a rally and expert panel, in Sacramento on Thursday.



Leda Huta, executive director of the Endangered Species Coalition, said the proposal to delist gray wolves is premature.



"Wolves play this incredible role in the web of life, a crucial role for the ecosystem," she said, "and they're still not recovered. So, we would like to see full recovery before it is delisted."



By some estimates, there used to be 1 million to 2 million gray wolves in North America. Now, there are 60,000 to 70,000, mostly in Canada and Alaska, with only about 5,000 in the lower 48. The administration has pointed to recovery of wolves in the Great Lakes region as justification for removing federal protections. Other groups involved in the rally include Defenders of Wildlife, the Center for Biological Diversity, Wild Earth Guardians and the Humane Society of the United States.



California has only one known gray wolf pack and a few lone wolves, which are protected under the state Endangered Species Act. Huta said she fears that if the gray wolf is de-listed, widespread hunting will be allowed in other states and the wolves will stop expanding into new areas.



"Wolves have started to make their way into California and they're only in the beginning stages of recovery in the state," she said, "which is exactly why the Endangered Species Act protections should remain in place for wolves, because they are still moving into suitable habitat. They are still endangered and still require the protections of the act."



The comments at Thursday's hearing at the Clunie Community Center in Sacramento will be transcribed and sent to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. A similar hearing will be held Monday in Portland, Ore. People can submit comments on Regulations.gov until May 14.



Information on the community meeting is online at ignite.biologicaldiversity.org.

Suzanne Potter, Public News Service - CA