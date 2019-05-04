 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - May 3, 2019 


It’s World Press Freedom Day; we take a look at what’s up in the US. Also on our Friday rundown: climate change at top of legislative agenda in New England. Plus, have you heard about the device that could save millions of fish?

Daily Newscasts

Group Sues for More Info on Jet Noise Over Olympic Peninsula

The Navy is looking to increasing training jet flights to as many as 5,000 a year from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island. (Robert Sullivan/Flickr)
The Navy is looking to increasing training jet flights to as many as 5,000 a year from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island. (Robert Sullivan/Flickr)
May 3, 2019

SEATTLE – The National Parks Conservation Association is suing the U.S, Navy to get more information on jet training taking place over an area prized for its silence.

Olympic National Park is a World Heritage Site renowned for its tranquility. But jet training with Growlers, one of the loudest aircraft in the sky, is disturbing that peace, and the Navy is proposing as many as five thousand flights a year from a local base through 2025.

The NPCA filed a Freedom of Information Act request back in 2016 to find out more about the impacts of these training exercises, but the group's Northwest regional director, Rob Smith, says they've received limited information.

"There's a lot we simply haven't seen that we believe is there, because the Navy references it, but they haven't provided it,” says Smith. “We'd like to get that information so that we can understand fully what they're proposing to do, and also whether they've thought of other ways to do it."

Smith says his group wants to know whether the Navy has measured noise impacts on wildlife, and to see its correspondence with the Federal Aviation Administration on use of this airspace.

The Navy is taking public comment through June 12 on a draft Environmental Impact Statement concerning increased traffic from its Whidbey Island air station. The Navy cites cost savings as one reason for flying over the Olympics.

Smith says one of the major drives to visit national parks is to hear the sounds of nature.

"The sounds of the water, the air, the wind, the birds, and elk bugling,” says Smith. “You can hear that really well in the Hoh Rainforest, which is on the west side the Olympic Peninsula in the national park. It's one of the quietest places in North America."

The Olympic National Park in the most popular national park in the Northwest. It received just over three million visitors last year.

Disclosure: National Parks Conservation Association contributes to our fund for reporting on Climate Change/Air Quality, Endangered Species & Wildlife, Environment, Public Lands/Wilderness. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Eric Tegethoff, Public News Service - WA

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2019