PNS Daily Newscast - September 25, 2019 


Speaker Pelosi calls for an impeachment inquiry of President Trump and cleaners rally for a new contract.

PNS Daily Newscast - September 25, 2019  


Former Rep. Joe Walsh and former Gov. Bill Weld differed on some policy approaches, but agreed on the need to beat President Donald Trump at last night's Republican primary debate. Plus, independent candidate Mark Charles on recognizing tribal lands.

Energy-Efficiency Jobs Continue to Boom in Ohio

Energy-efficiency jobs account for 24% of all energy jobs in Ohio. (Auremar/AdobeStock)
September 17, 2019

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Energy-efficiency jobs are booming in Ohio, and the pace is not expected to slow any time soon.

According to a report released Monday, Ohio added more than 2,000 energy-efficiency jobs in 2018. That's a nearly 5% increase - compared with the overall state employment growth rate of less than 1%.

Dave Rinebolt, executive director at Ohio Partners for Affordable Energy, said he's not surprised.

"Back in the mid-70s, when we launched low-income weatherization, we really started the trend to focusing on energy efficiency in buildings and in equipment,” Rinebolt said. “It's great to see that the industry has grown to over 80,000 jobs in Ohio."

Ohio ranks ninth nationally for energy-efficiency jobs. Nationally, energy-efficiency jobs grew by 3.4% in 2018, and are projected to increase 7.8% in 2019.

More than 10,000 energy-efficiency businesses operate in Ohio, with a majority of them involved in construction or manufacturing. Rinebolt said it's a good business to be in.

“It’s a business that focuses on managing our natural resources and maximizing the impact of those resources,” he said. “And it's important to note that there are more energy-efficiency jobs in Ohio than there are jobs related to the fossil-fuel industry."

Energy-efficiency jobs cannot be exported, and include home weatherization and the construction of energy-saving appliances and lighting, as well as high-tech design, software and professional services.

Disclosure: Ohio Partners for Affordable Energy contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Energy Policy, Housing/Homelessness, Livable Wages/Working Families. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Mary Schuermann Kuhlman, Public News Service - OH

 
