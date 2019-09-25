 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - September 25, 2019 


Speaker Pelosi calls for an impeachment inquiry of President Trump and cleaners rally for a new contract.

PNS Daily Newscast - September 25, 2019  


Former Rep. Joe Walsh and former Gov. Bill Weld differed on some policy approaches, but agreed on the need to beat President Donald Trump at last night's Republican primary debate. Plus, independent candidate Mark Charles on recognizing tribal lands.

Daily Newscasts

Summit Pushes for Water Justice in Great Lakes

Water justice advocates are coming together after the Global Climate Strike. (Jeff Schmaltz/NASA Goddard Space Flight Center)
Water justice advocates are coming together after the Global Climate Strike. (Jeff Schmaltz/NASA Goddard Space Flight Center)
September 19, 2019

LANSING, Mich. – Great Lakes residents concerned about water justice are gathering in Ontario next week.

The 2019 Water Is Life Alliance Summit is on Sept. 28 and this year's theme is "Water Justice in a Climate Emergency."

Diane Weckerle, a board member with Michigan Citizens for Water Conservation, says water shutoffs in Detroit and the Flint water crisis will be among the topics at the summit.

It also will focus on Nestle's water operations in the region.

Weckerle notes the company pays $200 a year for the region's freshwater and is proposing to increase its water-pumping rate to 400 gallons per minute at one Michigan well.

"There's this complete dichotomy between what industry is able to do, which is to take tons of water – of the public's water – and profit off of it, versus the people of Michigan and Ontario and First Nations people who have no access to water," she states.

Speakers at the event include Claire McClinton, a member of the Democracy Defense League Water Task Force in Flint.

The summit starts at 9 a.m. at Western University in London, Ontario.

Weckerle says the summit comes on the heels of the Global Climate Strike to demand action on climate change.

"We thought at the end of this week of the Global Climate Strike beginning the 20th that it would be really good to have a summit to sit down and exchange experience, connect the dots between the struggles that we're waging all around the Great Lakes region and to strategize how to move forward," she points out.

On Friday, at least 800 strikes are planned around the country, including more than a dozen in Michigan.

The strikes are taking place before the United Nations Climate Action Summit in New York on Monday. Organizers plan to strike again next Friday, Sept. 27.

Disclosure: Michigan Citizens for Water Conservation contributes to our fund for reporting on Water. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Eric Tegethoff, Public News Service - MI

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2019